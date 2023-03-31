LAGRANGE — LaGrange-based manufacturer Lake Area Designs has been awarded more than $100,000 through the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s Manufacturing Readiness Grant program. That program was created to help stimulate private sector investments and help modernize Indiana’s manufacturing industry. Lake Area Designs is the first business in LaGrange County to be awarded one of these grants.
Lake Area Designs makes wood products, including some furniture its supplies to commercial and residential dealers, as well as the RV industry. Located on the north side of LaGrange, 1260 N. Detroit Street, the company has grown from 6 employees in 2013 to more than 50 people.
Manufacturing Readiness Grants are available to Indiana manufacturers to help them invest in smart technologies and processes to improve capacity and productivity. Lake Area Designs purchased a computer-controlled rip saw that first scans each board before ripping them into predetermined lengths and sizes in order to optimize yield from each piece of lumber.
Brian Miller, one of the four owners of Lake Area Designs, credited Sherri Johnston, president and CEO of the LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation for helping his firm learn about and then apply for the grant.
Miller said his company was looking for ways to advance its technology while at the same time becoming more efficient and improving its production capabilities. Steve Christner, Lake Area Designs’ chief financial officer and co-owner said receiving the IEDC grant to purchase new technology is “huge” for a small business. Christner said the company has been working to upgrade its technology to increase its efficiency to seek additional business. He estimated Lake Area Designs has already invested more than $700,000 to upgrade its plant with smarter tools.
“This really puts us in a position to be more competitive in a field that’s already ultra-competitive,” Christner said.
Conexus Indiana, the grant administrator for the MRG Program, is one of five initiatives created by the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership and is focused on advanced manufacturing and logistics.
“Since 2020, the Indiana Manufacturing Readiness Grants Program has supported nearly 400 smart manufacturing industry projects across Indiana, with award funding totaling $41M in support of $509M in total technology-enabled capital investments,” said Leighton Johnson, director of Innovation and Digital Transformation for Conexus Indiana. “We appreciate the opportunity to continue working with local economic development corporations, including LCEDC, to spread the word about the program.”
LCEDC has partnered with Conexus Indiana to raise awareness about the Industry 4.0 state grant program to ensure that manufacturing firms across the county are aware of grant resources to support their innovation projects. LaGrange County companies interested in learning more about manufacturing grants can reach out directly to LCEDC or Conexus Indiana. LCEDC can be reached at 499-4994 or sjohnston@lagrangecountyedc.com.
