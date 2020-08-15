LAGRANGE — Work crews started marking out the ground where LaGrange’s new splash pad is going to be built.
Kokomo based Playpros Inc., started construction on long-awaited new water attraction that is being built on town-owned property at the corner of Mountain Street and North Street, just across the street from the LaGrange Town Park.
Construction crews were forced to sit back and wait while required state permits, handed out by Indiana’s Department of Homeland Security, made their way through the bureaucratic process, said Justin Moos, the project supervisor and one of the owners of Playpros. His company built the town’s new playground and is building the new splash pad.
Moos said most people don’t realize Indiana’s Department of Homeland Security is responsible for approving all new public pool projects as well as water parks like the one being built in LaGrange, and that sometimes that approval process is exceedingly slow. Moos said the project only received its required Department of Homeland Security permit late last week.
Originally, as first dreamed up, plans called for the new splash pad to be constructed this spring. But those plans were first delayed by the pandemic, which caused a Michigan factory that produced many of the parts for the splash pad to be shut down for several months. After that, it was simply a matter of state bureaucracy that slowed down the project.
Carolyn Glick, a LaGrange Town Board member who is the driving force behind the new playground and splash pad, said she’s thrilled the project is finally underway.
“I’d say considering everything that went into making this dream come true, we’ve accomplished a big goal in just 13 or 14 months,” Glick said. “When you consider all the setbacks and delays, I think this is still a big accomplishment.”
Despite the delayed timeline, Glick said she’s heard nothing but support for the new playground and splash pad.
The new state of the art, handicapped-accessible playground was completed earlier this year and Glick said it’s been well used.
“I’m still feeling really, really good about everything,” she added. “It will probably be another month, maybe less – just erring on the side of caution here – before we can play on the splash pad.”
Friday, Moos and his crew started marking out an outline of the new splash pad on the ground. Next, they’ll remove about two feet of soil, and lay down a bed of sand to cushion the pipes required to build a splash pad. He estimated that the splash pad can be completed, and up and running with three weeks.
The splash pad will have nearly a dozen stations where kids can play safely in a stream of water.
The splash pad will be hooked up to a constant stream of freshwater provided by the town. All that water will then be collected and pumped back to the town’s wastewater treatment plant for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.