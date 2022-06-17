CROMWELL — Sparta Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Volunteer firefighter Terry Lee Cassidy died May 26 after experiencing a heart attack as he responded with the department to a medical emergency on May 23.
Sparta Township Fire Chief Brandon Kiser said Cassidy, a Cromwell native, had a total of 11 years of service as a volunteer firefighter. Cassidy had served in the early 1970s, and late 1980s, and rejoined the Sparta department on Sept. 7, 2021.
The Sparta department was called out about 11:30 p.m. on May 23, a Monday, for a medical run that involved cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, Kiser said. Cassidy began to have symptoms of a heart attack at the scene.
“He didn’t want to go to the hospital,” Kiser said, “But we knew he needed the hospital. He had no history of heart issues.”
Kiser got the dispatch about 2 a.m. that Cassidy was being transferred to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where he died May 26.
“He’s the kind of person who wouldn’t want us to be sobbing,” Kiser said.
Maybe not, but his death plunged his fellow firefighters into grief.
Cassidy, 64, had spent a lot of time the past eight months at the fire station with Kiser, half his age and fairly new as the chief. Kiser said they talked about how far the department had come in improving its service and resources, and rebuilding the number of volunteers back to full strength, Kiser said.
Cassidy soon acquired a nickname, “The Old Goat,” which bothered him a little until Kiser explained to him what it meant.
“‘Goat’ stands for ‘greatest of all time,”” Kiser said. “He got a goat sticker on his helmet.”
Cassidy’s death drew the department together to process everything that happened. The department participated in Cassidy’s June 4 celebration of life service, which Kiser noted is different than a funeral.
At the celebration of life, the firefighters did a presentation of the “Fireman’s Prayer,” a famous poem written by firefighter A.W. “Smokey” Linn, and a Firefighter’s Bible before giving the “last call.”
“The Fireman’s Bible is sized to fit in the inner coat pocket of the turnout gear,” Kiser said. “The cover is leather and the pages are waterproof.”
The Fireman’s Prayer is:
“When I am called to duty, God wherever flames may rage,
Give me strength to save a life, whatever be its age.
Help me to embrace a little child before it’s too late,
Or save an older person from the horror of that fate.
Enable me to be alert to hear the weakest shout,
And quickly and efficiently to put the fire out.
I want to fill my calling and to give the best in me,
To guard my neighbor and protect his property.
And if according to your will I have to lose my life,
Bless with your protecting hand my loving family from strife.”
The celebration helped with healing the grief, Kiser said.
“He (Cassidy) got to end where he started,” Kiser said. “It’s incredible to have a 64-year-old walk into the department and blend in. He blended in naturally. He really was the G.O.A.T.”
