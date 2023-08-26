Prince tribute

“Purple Reign” featuring Jason Tenner as Prince, will be in concert Sept. 8 at Sylvan Cellars in Rome City.

 Contributed

ROME CITY — An Indiana native will close out the 2023 Shepherd’s Summer Concert Series on Sept. 8 with “Purple Reign,” the top Prince tribute performance in Las Vegas. Musician Jason Tenner will bring his award-winning show to Sylvan Cellars Event Center in Rome City.

Tenner said he was born in Indianapolis and has performed as Prince since 1997. He has toured the United States, Canada and Guam, but until now, has not played a concert in Indiana.

