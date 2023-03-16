4 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Rober L. Boese, 64, of the 800 block of C.R. 9A, Corunna, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony; habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Boese was held on $2,500 bond.
Jon D. Haines, 39, of the 300 block of McIntosh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 10 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Haines was held on $2,500 bond.
Tyler C. Hurst, 25, of the 300 block of McIntosh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. Hurst was held on $2,500 bond.
Terry Pilant, 59, of the 200 block of East Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information was provided. Pilant was held without bond.
Jason A. Weber, 48, of the 2400 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was booked at 3:02 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charging. No further charging information provided.
Tara L. Neuman, 32, of the100 block of North Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Neuman was held without bond.
Jeniffer R. Smith, 25, of the 1500 block of Pike Street, Wabash, was arrested at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Smith was released on her own recognizance.
David L. Westfall, 44, of the 1500 block of East Muskrat Road, Sheridan, Michigan, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Westfall was held without bond.
Ashley N. Zelmer, 29, of the 1500 block of East Market Street, Huntington, was booked at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.