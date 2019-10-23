FORT WAYNE — A LaGrange man who was run over by a pickup truck early Tuesday morning has died at a Fort Wayne hospital.
Richard Bontrager, 50, was seriously injured on Tuesday morning and airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center died later in the afternoon.
Police were called to the area of C.R. 00EW around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to a vehicle vs. bicycle accident. Officers responding to the scene believed that Bontrager was struck from behind by a hit-and-run driver, causing him to fall into the northbound lane of traffic.
He was then run over by a Ford F-150 pickup by a driver who said he didn’t see him lying in the roadway until it was too late.
Bontrager was transported to LaGrange Parkview Hospital and then airlifted to the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The accident remains under investigation through the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.
An obituary for Mr. Bontrager appears on Page A4 of today’s edition.
