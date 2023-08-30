INDIANAPOLIS — This month, Indiana’s Lt. Governor, Suzanne Crouch, addressed the 2023 Indiana River Friendly Farmers at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. This award, hosted by the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, honors farmers statewide for the implementation of conservation practices that protect Indiana’s natural resources, specifically waterways and soil health.
Nominated by the Noble County Soil & Water Conservation District, local farmer Mark Evers at Plainview Farms was one of 42 farmers receiving this award this year.
