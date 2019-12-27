Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Ronnie G. Daugherty Jr., 33, of the 800 block of Linlawn Drive, Wabash, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on two counts of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal recklessness, a Class B misdemeanor. Daugherty was held on $4,500 bond.
Nicholas J. Krotzer, 36, of the 900 block of South Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Krotzer was held on $5,000 bond.
Michael S. Ostrander, 46, of the 100 block of Western Street, Rome City, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Ostrander was held on $4,500 bond.
Christopher W. Young, 26, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Young was held on $3,500 bond.
Arthur H. Charles, 60, of the 200 block of Center Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Charles was held on $3,500 bond.
David B. Schocke, 42, of the 100 block of South Park Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish. Schocke was also held on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Schocke was held on $4,500 bond.
Charles Vittoe Jr., 34, of the 1500 block of Huffman Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, was arrested at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
