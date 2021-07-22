ALBION — Saying it’s just time, Noble Superior Court I Judge Robert Kirsch has submitted his letter of resignation to the office of the Indiana governor, who will be responsible for filling the vacancy until Kirsch’s current term ends in 2024.
Kirsch submitted his letter on July 9. His last day on the bench will be at the end of October, he said.
“It’s time for me to retire,” Kirsch said Wednesday. “I’ll be 69 in January. It’s time for someone else. You reach a time in your life when it’s time to move on.”
Kirsch took office on Jan. 1, 2007. He was unopposed in 2012 and defeated Eric Blackman in the fall general election in 2018.
County judges in Indiana serve six-year terms.
Once the position vacancy posts with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office, there will be a 30-day period when people interested in the job can apply.
Kirsch said after that period ends, he expects Holcomb to make his selection to fill out the remainder of his term by September. That would give the attorney who fills the post two months to settle affairs with their private practice before taking over the first of November.
Whoever is selected would have the option to run in the 2024 election to retain their judgeship.
