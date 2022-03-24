ALBION — Some family counseling might be in order.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department took four family members into custody the morning of Friday, March 18, following a squabble over child care and turned into an outdoor brawl in the Stoneridge Estates mobile home park near Cromwell.
Booked into the Noble County Jail were:
• Anthony W. Amaya, 51, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:17 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony.
• Anthony W. Amaya Jr, 26, of the 700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault.
• Destiny M. DePew, 23, of the 3000 block of North Schlabach Street, Kimmell, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony.
• Devin L. DePew, 27, of the 3000 block of North Schlabach Street, Kimmell, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony.
According to Noble County police, the incident began when a woman driving in the area of the mobile home park saw two young children wandering outside only wearing diapers. Both children were 2-years-old.
The woman took the children into her vehicle and called police at 6:47 a.m. last Friday. Police officers arrived on the scene and tried to find out where the children belonged.
“We were unable to locate them,” Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Shafter Baker said.
Noble County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Chris Moriarity transported the children to the sheriff’s department and called the Department of Child Services.
Shortly after 8 a.m., Destiny DePew called he sheriff’s department and reported that she couldn’t find one of her children and that another child that was supposed to be at the same residence was missing as well.
According to her, her father, Amaya Sr. was supposed to be watching the children.
Amaya Sr. told Baker that he was taking medicine that made him sleepy.
Two other children were still at the home when Destiny DePew called, both under the age of 3.
While Destiny was still on the phone, her husband, Devin DePew, arrived and got into a verbal argument outside the mobile home with Amaya Sr., his step-father, over the lost children, according to court documents filed in the case. The fight turned physical. Amaya Jr. arrived and also began to fight his brother-in-law Devin DePew. Destiny DePew came to the defense of her husband, fighting with her father and brother.
At some point, the four parties separated and Devin DePew left in a vehicle. But he returned shortly thereafter, and the fight was back on again.
Amaya Sr., Destiny DePew and Devin DePew all had to be taken to an area hospital to have injuries evaluated.
Destiny DePew’s three children were given to a family relative. The fourth child, another relative’s offspring, was picked up by a parent.
