LIGONIER — A new piece of equipment could help a Ligonier packaging business quadruple its workforce.
OK, well, it's a little easier to multiply when the current workforce is just one person, but still, the new investment could boost output as much as tenfold.
Infinite Resources LLC, located at 200 Pennington Way, is seeking a five-year tax abatement on a $300,000 automated palletizing system.
The company, which conducts commercial bagging operations, located in Ligonier in late 2020 with a start in bagging rock salt, but with the opportunity to bag other types of commodities for shipping, company representatives said at the time.
The $300,000 Fanuc M410 robot will automate work that is now being done manually. The system is basically a big robotic arm, capable of lifting and loading items on its own and stacking them neatly on a pallet for shipping. The robotic arm can lift a max payload of just over 300 pounds, with a reach of over 9 feet, according to information on the Fanuc website.
The website calls the robot "the fastest palletizing robot in its class," noting it can boost productivity by 1,900 palletizing cycles per hour.
The purchase would allow Infinite Resource go from its single employee to add at least three more with average wages of $50,000 per year, about $24 per hour.
For a five-year tax abatement, Infinite Resources would save $10,776 in taxes, while paying $12,197, a savings of about 47%.
The Ligonier Redevelopment Commission recommended the five-year tax break, which will be forwarded on to the city council for final consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.