KENDALLVILLE — Managing a wastewater treatment program is equal parts science and art.
Pat Howell has them both down, well, pat.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Howell was sworn in by Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe to be the city wastewater superintendent.
Howell had been interim superintendent since his predecessor fell ill in March.
In a few short months, Howell has managed to bring the city into compliance with Environmental Protection Agency requirements for effluent released from the Wayne Street treatment plant.
The EPA had been threatening fines of up to $60,000 per day, according to Kendallville City Councilman Jim Dazey.
The city was being dinged by IDEM on two counts:
• having total suspended solids overflowing the banks of the weir; and
• ammonia levels being outside the acceptable range.
It’s a problem nearly five years old.
A problem until approximately six weeks ago when adjustments made by Howell’s team solved the issues.
“It took us a little while, but we’re in compliance with the state permit,” Howell said. “It was a team. It’s working as a team. Everybody took a little ownership of it. We’re managing it better. We’re trying something new.”
The wastewater department has reduced the density of “bugs” in its treatment, dropping them by 25%. Workers have also improvement other aspects of the operation which have helped.
Getting in compliance with IDEM is good news for the city.
“It’s phenomenal,” Dazey said. “That is such a relief.”
Howell’s management style of inclusiveness is paying dividends.
“Pat is listening to what everyone has to say,” Dazey said. “He is a team builder. That’s what makes him so valuable.”
With the people we have here, I think we can fix everything,” Howell said.
Howell said his job is easier — and more diverse — because of Handshoe’s philosophy of all the departments working together when the need arises.
“Working for the city, you don’t do just one thing,” Howell said.
“I want to thank the mayor for giving me the opportunity to do this,” Howell said.
Along with his leadership skills, Howell doesn’t shy away from difficulty — in fact he welcomes it.
“I like the challenge,” he said.
Born and raised in LaGrange, Howell moved to Kendallville when he was 23.
With the encouragement of a friend, he applied for a job with the city’s wastewater department under Rick McGee in 2008.
He had worked under two other superintendents in his time with the city, and said he has learned a lot from all of them.
Howell said one of the reasons he took the job with the city was because it allowed him to be outside on occasion. He doesn’t see that changing with the new official title.
In fact, shortly before sitting down to talk with this newspaper, he was in the basement of the plant helping to pull a pump.
“I don’t think I’m going to be a typical sit-behind-a-desk superintendent,” Howell said.
Along with the data the plant produces, it’s Howell’s nose that helps him know things are going well.
“You can smell the difference between good activated sludge and bad activated sludge,” he said.
Howell does have administrative duties he has to perform, including a once-a-week call with officials at Kraft-Heinz.
In May, the Kendallville board of works levied fines of $24,000 against the local Kraft-Heinz plant for ongoing wastewater violations, including 15 incidents of exceeding the city’s maximum daily allowable Biological Oxygen Demand, eight violations for exceeding the maximum allowable total suspended solids loading limit, and one violation for exceeding the allowable pH limit for the period March 10 to April 9.
It was the third consecutive month the city has fined Kraft, levying a $20,000 fine in March and an $11,000 fine in April. Both Kendallville and Kraft are operating under agreed orders with the Environmental Protection Agency for historical and ongoing violations of the Clean Water Act.
Howell said the weekly conference calls are helpful.
“They have been great,” Howell said of the Kraft-Heinz officials.
The city has fined Kraft-Heinz $17,000 for June violations, $21,000 in July and $16,000 in August.
