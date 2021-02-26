Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Dennis E. Cade, 62, of the 10800 block of North C.R. 300E, Rome City, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Cade was held on $3,500 bond.
Jess W. Collins, 37, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Collins was held on $49,000 cash bond.
Kyle A. Gibson, 26, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gibson was held without bond.
Laura L. Lee, 52, of the 100 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old. Lee was held on $2,500 bond.
Brad A. Baker, 33, of the 200 block of East C.R. 1150N, South Milford, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of a probation violation. Baker was held without bond.
Michelle L. Jayne, 36, of the 1000 block of South Addison Street, Indianapolis, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. Jayne was held on $2,500 bond.
Shaun L. Lamel, 40, of the 200 block of Kingswood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation on a Level 4 felony; and two warrants charging failure to appear for court on a Level 6 felony. Lamel was held without bond.
Stacy R. Osborn Jr., 23, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided.
Eric M Rardon, 40, of the 1900 block of Lynn Drive, Martinsville, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Rardon was held without bond.
Jason R. Tuttle, 33, of the 400 block of Lane 275A, Big Turkey Lake, Hudson, was arrested at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Tuttle was held without bond.
