LAGRANGE — The sets are small. The costumes are very basic. And the props are few.
But the delight on the faces of the 20 or so boys and girls after they completed staging a short original production of a story on the Lakeland High School stage Thursday afternoon was about as real as it gets.
The young actors, ranging from fifth-grade students to eighth-grade students, were part of a weeklong drama camp put on by the LaGrange County Youth Centers Inc.
For four hours a day, for three straight days, the kids made their way to the high school to learn about stage craft and storytelling from Angola writer, storyteller and arts teacher Lou Ann Homan. Along the way, they also learned all the lines from Homan’s play, “The Phantom Desperado,” a story created to give the kids a small taste of local theater. The story moves quickly, the jokes are sometimes corny, but no one, not the members of the audience or the players themselves, seemed to mind.
Homan, who watched the production from the front row of the auditorium along with the rest of the audience, could barely contain her excitement for the performers and their performances. And as her young actors gathered on stage at the end for the performance for one last large cast bow, she applauded as loudly as anyone.
“Can you believe they just started learning their lines on Monday?” she said.
The LCYC presents two camps each summer, an arts camp taught by area art teachers and the drama camp. The idea of both camps is to give children something special in the middle of their summer vacations. The camps are free and open to any children.
“We don’t want these camps to be a financial burden to parents,” said Jennifer Martin, the executive director of LCYC.
Martin said the drama camp was created to ensure children who excel at the theater arts have some place in which to funnel that passion. Homan said area children have few opportunities to experience the stage, and this program allows budding actors to have a place to grow and showcase their talents. Many of her students have attended the camp for several years in a row.
Asher Kennedy played the Boston lawyer Hudson Harrison, who arrives in Dustville, Tumbletown with his daughter and her friend in tow. Kennedy said the LCYC drama camp gave him a chance to experience stepping onto stage in from a live audience. He’s one of several players who are veterans of other LCYC drama camps.
Newcomer Jacob Miller, who played the miner, Ben, said working on stage in front of a live audience was a dream come true.
“It makes me smile when people appreciate something you’ve put your heart into,” Miller explained.
As a reward for a job well done, Homan and Martin took the troupe to Tibbit’s Theater in Coldwater, Michigan, on Friday to see a live performance of the classic children’s story “The Wind in the Willows.”
