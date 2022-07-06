KENDALLVILLE — It's taken about 125 years, but Alonzo Anderson will be getting visible recognition for his contribution to Kendallville's downtown.
Anderson, a freed slave from North Carolina whose family resided in Kendallville in the late 1800s, will have his name added to the parapet at 113 N. Main St. during an upcoming restoration project by the current owner Scott Frick.
Frick was before the Kendallville Historic Preservation Commission on Friday seeking a certificate of appropriateness for updates he's planning to his building at the north end of the historic Iddings-Gilbert-Leader-Anderson block north of Mitchell Street.
Frick is planning a pretty standard power wash and repaint of the building to match the current color scheme and possibly a new awning, but one addition to the project will be the restoration — or maybe more accurately the addition — of the name A. Anderson to the ornate parapet about the building.
Anderson, a Civil War veteran, came to Kendallville around 1874 or 1875, with his second wife. He served in Company B of the 28th Regiment of the United States Colored Troops and was among the Union troops at Lee’s surrender at Appomattox in April 1865.
In 1890, Anderson and his wife, Emma, purchased the land at 113 N. Main St., Kendallville, for $805, and erected a brick structure for their barber shop and women’s hair salon, opening in 1895. By 1896, the couple began residing in the upper story of the building.
Anderson died of a brain hemorrhage in October 1899 and is buried at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Local historian and preservation commission member Terry Housholder has previously said he's not certain Anderson's name was ever added to the building unlike those of the Iddings, Gilbert and Leaders, whose names are still adorned on the building today. Instead, the northernmost parapet has a blank space.
The building is part of the National Register of Historic Places and only one of less than 20 African-American historical sites in the state.
Preservation board members chatted briefly at their May meeting about talking with Frick about possibility of adding Anderson's name to the building, with that plan now coming to fruition.
Preservation members approved Frick's project for compliance with the city's historic guidelines.
