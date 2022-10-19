KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Coroner gets called out when there’s a fatality in the community, but she’s hoping a new series of training programs she’s launching will help reduce preventable deaths in the community.
In the first seminar of this new effort, the coroner’s office will be hosting a suicide awareness and prevention program at the Central Noble High School auditorium Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The program is free to attend.
“Our office has decided to start a program to bring a free trainings to the public in hopes of preventing unnecessary deaths,” said Coroner Lisa Strebig, who is serving her first term in office after being elected in 2020. “We have decided to start with suicide because our number of suicides in the county for this year is already double what it was last year.”
In the first nine months of 2022, Noble County saw 10 suicide cases after having five in 2021, Strebig said.
Suicide is the end of one life, but the impact ripples outward to affect many more people, too.
“Effects of suicide can have a lasting harmful effect on a community. When a person chooses suicide it impacts those close to them, family, friends, classmates, neighbors, coworkers etc. This kind of loss can leave those who knew him or her with feelings of guilt and anger. Because there is a stigma about suicide the loved ones may feel embarrassed to talk about what has happened,” Strebig said. “It doesn’t matter the age, race, or sex anyone can be at risk for suicide.”
At Saturday’s seminar, attendees can learn about the QPR method for helping prevent suicides — Question, Persaude, Refer.
Speakers will including Purdue Fort Wayne’s Alice Jordan-Miles of the Behavioral Health and Families Institute, a QPR Master Trainer and member of the Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition; LaGrange County Deputy Coroner and Parkview EMS emergency medical technican Jeff Helmooth, who is also a QPR trainer; and Noble County Deputy Coroner Craig Smith, who is also a U.S. Army Suicide Prevention Trainer and therapeutic crisis interventionist.
Coffee, water and baked goods will be available from Fox Den Coffee Shop and additional representatives from the Northeastern Center and Veterans Affairs will be on hand with information.
Suicide will be the first topic broached in the series Strebig said may take place every few months. Other topics the program could touch on in the future are things like illicit drug use, impaired driving, distracted driving, safe sleep for infants and even health topics like cardiovascular health.
“We’re just trying to promote healthier choices and give people the resources on how to talk to people or what to do if you were able to see any of these things,” Strebig said.
For more information, people can reach the coroner’s office at 260-636-4012 or by email at coroner@nobleco.us.
