7 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Seven people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Jeremy M. Bundy, 30, of the 2800 block of Cambridge Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Tyler J. Fulks, 40, of the 400 block of East Covell Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Fulks was held without bond
Gabrielle B. Hagenbuch, 28, of the 200 block of Kimberly Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 3 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Hagenbuch was held without bond.
Jeffery D. Hamilton, 40, homeless of Kendallville, was booked at 1:10 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Jeremy A. Santos, 43, of the 00 block of East S.R. 120, Fremont, was arrested at 5 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Santos was held on $2,500 bond.
Jessica L. Staton, 29, of the 1800 block of South C.R. 915W, Cromwell, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Level 4 felony charge. Staton was held without bond.
Andrew J. Yoquelet, 32, of the 900 block of North Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Yoquelet was held without bond.
1 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — One person was booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Monday, according to jail records.
April Szymonowski, 35, of the 1400 block of Ryer Street, South Bend, was arrested at 9:01 a.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
