ALBION — The Noble County Sheriff’s Department investigated just shy of 1,000 criminal cases in 2019, as the Sheriff Max Weber released an annual report this week.
Other highlights from the report include that jail bookings are down but length-of-stay is up, income from housing inmates jumped significantly and calls to the county dispatch center increasing substantially over the previous year.
Officer activity
The sheriff’s department operates with 21 merit officers which includes the sheriff, chief deputy, two patrol sergeants, three detectives, a narcotics unit detective sergeant and 13 road deputies.
The department also has eight reserve officers who put in 1,602 hours of work for the year, primarily on weekends assisting with patrols, transports, traffic control and crash investigations.
In 2019, officer activity included 998 criminal cases. Deputies made 144 felony arrests, 375 misdemeanor arrests. Of those, 118 arrests were made in drug-related cases.
Detectives investigated 25 sex offense cases and deputies responded to 705 auto accidents — 599 property damage only and 96 crashes with injury including 10 fatal accidents.
Road deputies issued 2,121 traffic warnings and wrote 1,175 tickets. Ninety-one people were arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Officers served 168 warrants, served court papers 1,347 times and drove 316,858 miles total in patrol vehicles.
Jail
A total of 1,495 people were booked into the Noble County Jail, a decrease of 447 people from the year prior. As usual, more men were booked than women at a ratio of 1,101 to 394.
The average daily population of the jail decreased to 134 people from 144 the year before. The female population increased slightly to an average of 27 per day from 23 the year before and has been on the increase for years. The male population dropped from 124 to 107 daily.
The average stay of inmates has increased a bit, however. The average person in the jail stays for about 26.5 days, compared to 21.71 days in 2018 and 18.76 days in 2017.
Those numbers are significantly up from a few years ago, when former Sheriff Doug Harp would regularly report to the Noble County Council on a monthly basis that daily populations were 100 people or less.
Part of the reason for the increase is that Noble County has been housing additional inmates in the form of both Level 6 felony offenders for the Indiana Department of Correction as well as some federal inmates sent by the U.S. Marshals Office. The county receives a daily stipend for each of those types of inmates.
In 2019, the county raised $355,815.62 from housing DOC inmates, an increase of about $52,000 from the year before. The county also received $54,500 from the Marshals for housing federal inmates in its first year on that program.
Drugs and drug paraphernalia, theft and battery remain the top three types of crime people are booked into jail for. There were 238 theft bookings, 119 battery intakes, 58 marijuana bookings, 52 for drug paraphernalia and 37 for possession of methamphetamine. Operating while intoxicated was also a high number, with 91 total bookings last year.
There were no inmate deaths in Noble County in 2019.
E-911
Calls for service were significantly up in 2019, rising to 54,266 from 37,380 the year before, an increase of approximately 45%. Dispatchers handled 19,207 911 calls.
Current staffing includes 10 full-time dispatchers and six part-timers.
That increase in call volume was one of the topics of discussion at Monday’s Noble County Council meeting, as E-911 director Shellie Coney made a pitch to council members to bring on two more full-time dispatchers, which would in turn allow the county to move to 12-hour shifts in dispatch.
“The calls for service for fire and EMS went up tremendously,” Coney said. “People are very quick to call.”
Coney said that many people call the dispatch center to get a hold of someone in person, even for issues that may be minor or, sometimes, frivolous.
That being said, dispatchers can never be sure about the content of a call. Sometimes people calling for what may seem like innocuous reasons like a headache may in fact be on the verge of stroke or other major medical issue, so all calls are handled seriously.
The county also receives all cell phone 911 calls placed in Noble County. While Kendallville still operates its own dispatch center, 911 calls made from cell phones are routed to the county.
Courthouse security
At the Noble County Courthouse, 80,377 people were screened through the metal detectors at the public entrance, up about 2,400 people from the year prior.
Courthouse security officers arrested 90 people on active warrants and also took 43 others into custody.
Security officers covered 33 jury trials and responded to 32 false alarms in the courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.