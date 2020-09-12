LAOTTO — One driver sustained injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday at 3:28 p.m. south of LaOtto, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
James West, 61, of Fort Wayne suffered a head injury with loss of consciousness and hip pain. He was transported to a hospital in fair condition.
Police said Mary Heckman, 56, of Columbia City was turning from the northbound lanes of S.R. 3 to go west on DeKalb C.R. 68. Her 2019 Jeep Cherokee collided with the rear driver’s side of West’s 2015 Chevy Equinox. Police said Heckman was not injured.
The southbound lanes of S.R. 3 at the intersection were closed for about 30 minutes. Indiana State Police, the LaOtto Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS and an off-duty Ligonier police officer assisted county police.
