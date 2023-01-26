ALBION — An Avilla man was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison following a February 2022 incident in which he possessed a firearm while being a serious violent felon.
Kenneth R. Hughes, 35, of the 400 block of Lillian Street, was sentenced to 7 years in prison on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony. ‘
An additional 9 years in prison was added to the sentence after the court found Hughes to be a habitual offender.
Hughes was given 337 days of credit for time served.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, Avilla Deputy Marshal Kris Houser was dispatched on Feb. 20, 2022, to the 400 block of Lillian Street to investigate a report of intimidation with a weapon.
The victim reported that he had gone to Hughes’ apartment to see if a delivery had been mistakenly made to his house. When Hughes came to the door and the victim asked about the package, Hughes allegedly pulled a handgun from his pants and cocked it, telling the victim “that it would be in (his) best interest to walk away,” court documents said.
After Houser interviewed the victim, he and Noble County Deputy Chase Gibson went to Hughes’ apartment. Hughes allegedly denied pulling the gun and said he didn’t have a gun at all.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found a handgun in a bedroom closet. Officers also located marijuana, along with plastic baggies, multiple scales and several paraphernalia smoking pipes.
During court Monday, Hughes admitted to the crimes as part of terms of the plea agreement.
Kramer sentenced Hughes to 7 years on the gun charge, 3 years on the intimidation charge and 2 years for the drug offense. He ordered those three sentences to be served at the same time.
According to court documents, Hughes was convicted of armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, in Allen County on Nov. 13, 2015, making him ineligible to possess a firearm.
Hughes qualified as a habitual offender due to additional felony convictions in Allen County of:
• theft, a Class D felony, on July 1, 2013; and
• neglect of a dependent, a Class B felony, on Sept. 18, 2006.
