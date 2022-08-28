HOWE — At just over 200 acres, Pine Knob Park just east of Howe is the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department’s largest and wildest county park.
But a large portion of the park is a natural wetland, and by in large inaccessible to most visitors.
That is about to change.
Parks crews are working to finish a construction project that adds another couple of miles of trail to the park, and for the first time, allows visitors to access that wildest part of Pine Knob. The newest section, not yet completed, will allow visitors to walk through the wildest and most fragile ecosystems that make up the park without so much as leaving a single footprint behind.
The northeast corner of the park, about 130 acres, is composed of a variety of ecosystems, including oak savanna, upland prairie, transitional zones, and a fen, one of the rarest ecosystems found in Indiana.
A fen is a wetland fed by ground and surface water. This fen is dominated by sedges and other wild flowering plants and offers a highly biodiverse ecosystem for some of the rarest plants and animals found in northern Indiana.
But the new trail, which features an elevated, floating walkway, will allow visitors to safely access the wetland. In addition, the new walkway doesn’t distrub the flow of water that feeds the fen while at the same time allows to wildlife that lives in the park to move
about unobstructed.
Unfortunately, some visitors are already trying to use the new trail. Parks department officials ask them to respect the work going on at the park and wait until the trail is officially opened before they step out into the fen.
“We won’t be opening up the trail until it’s done, and ready for visitors,” said George Dewald, Superintendent for the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department.
Dewald is asking visitors to stay on the existing trail system for the time being and allow crews to continue working on the new trail unhampered. Dewald said his work crews need to use machinery like small loaders and can’t always see people who walk into their construction area. He said he and his crew have been repeatedly forced to stop working for the safety of hikers.
Crews are still moving large loads of timber. That wood is used to create a small rail system along the edges of the newly constructed elevated walkways to make the new trail ADA compliant.
When a cart with a full load of lumber is on the trail, there’s no room for others to walk.
The parks department also reminds visitors there is only one entrance to the park, off S.R. 120 on the park’s southern edge. Construction drives cut into the park’s north side are for construction vehicles only. Anyone caught driving on those roads is trespassing on park property.
Dewald said the work will be finished as soon as possible, adding he hopes that the new trail will be open within the next couple of months, but makes no promises. Weather, at times, has slowed the work on the project.
When completed, Pine Knob will offer visitors more than four miles in trails, but both Dewald and Mary Franke, director of parks for the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department urge people to please be patient and wait until the new trail is officially open.
