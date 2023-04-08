LAGRANGE — A new state highway garage and salt barn now wrapping up its construction just east of LaGrange is expected to open early this summer.
The facility is located just off U.S. 20 on the LaGrnage’s east side. The new facility will replace aging state facilities at Shipshewana and Brimfield.
The state said its update is facilities and taking advantage of modern technology.
“The new LaGrange facility will incorporate the Brimfield and Shipshewana units into one centralized location. The new facility is on a state highway which allows us to better facilitate maintenance operations on our roads in the upper northwest quadrant of our district. Transitioning to the new facility will take place throughout the summer of 2023. Along with new maintenance bays, wash bays, and structures for organizing and containing maintenance materials, the new facility will allow us to be on city utilities and take advantage of fiberoptic capabilities that weren’t available at either the Brimfield nor Shipshewana locations,” said INDOT spokesperson Hunter Petroviak via email.
The Shipshewana facility was built in 1966 and the Brimfield facility in 1967. Both facilities will be decommissioned with the future uses of those facilities yet to be determined.
“We look forward to becoming integrated into the LaGrange community and continue to serve the needs of the greater Elkhart region,” Petroviak added.
The new LaGrange facility will become home to all personnel and roles associated with the Brimfield and Shipshewana Units.
All the equipment, associated with both of those facilities, will be moved to LaGrange, including its fleet of highway trucks and snow plows. Drivers from LaGrange will now cover 13 separate state snow routes.
The new LaGrange Unit will feature two supervisor offices, one large crew leader office, a large break room, as well as multiple restrooms and showers, and lockers. The garage will feature four pull-through shop bays, one pull-through wash bay, and a large tool room.
The new salt barn includes storage for salt, a wash pit for reclaiming salt for use in brine, and brine tanks and pumps.
The LaGrange garage is part of the Elkhart Subdistrict, which is responsible for maintaining 1,200 lane miles of state roads over parts of Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble, Whitley, Allen, and Kosciusko counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.