KENDALLVILLE — The city will hear this week whether it is a finalist for a $2 million state grant to help revitalize downtown and establish a historic preservation commission.
Kendallville's odds have improved, kind of, after a larger-than-expected response led to the state expanding its scope.
Kendallville Redevelopment Commission President Kristen Johnson, who is also the executive director of the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce and leads the city's Main Street organization Experience the Heart of Kendallville, reported that announcement of the PreservINg Main Street is expected on Friday.
Kendallville applied for the $2 million grant, which, if awarded, would give money for the city to complete additional building upgrades in the downtown but also work toward establishing historic preservation guidelines to assist in managing future improvements, too.
Johnson said the state received an overwhelming response to the new pilot program, with 25 communities submitting applications for the grant.
That's more than one-third of the 71 eligible communities in the state. In order to even qualify for the grant, the downtown must have a National Historic Register designation as well as an active, state-sanctioned Main Street organization, so not every city or town meets that criteria.
While the competition for the single $2 million grant is significantly higher now, Johnson also noted that the state has expanded its number of finalists from three to five.
“In some ways, that is good for us so we get another chance,” Johnson said. “Still only going to be one (winner), but instead of having three finalists, there will be five.”
Being picked as a finalist means grant selectors would conduct a site visit and gather more information about the city and its proposal as part of the final decision-making process. Even if the city doesn't ultimately win the grant, making that finalist list still comes with a certain amount of prestige and attention, Johnson said.
Site visits with finalists will be conducted with finalists Aug. 9-11 as well as Aug. 17 and Aug. 19. A final announcement on the pilot program winner is scheduled for Aug. 27.
Kendallville has struggled to win over state grant selectors in the past. It took the city six attempts to secure a $600,000 Main Street grant for its downtown streetscape before finally being awarded that money in 2019.
The downtown project, which is still getting finished up more than a year after it started, has jump-started new investment in downtown. The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission has seen interest from building owners in facade grants increase significantly thus far in 2021, already far surpassing the 2020 total for that program as more business owners have taken advantage of the 50/50 match for their improvements.
