Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Johnmilt M. Bonham, 46, of the 100 block of West Wabash Street, Hudson, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bonham was held on $3,500 bond.
Armando Cordero, 38, of the 900 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of being a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony. Cordero was held on $2,500 bond.
Robert M. Handshoe, 33, of the 600 block of Jefferson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Handshoe was held on $2,500 bond.
Allison R. Ceballos, 21, of the 1000 block of Pike Shore Drive, Warsaw, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. Ceballos was held on $2,500 bond.
Mark A. Click, 28, of the 600 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Click was released on his own recognizance.
Justin R. DeCamp, 24, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a violation of a probationary license, an infraction. DeCamp was held on $5,000 bond.
Derrick S. Gasaway, 30, of the 4300 block of East C.R. 725S, Warsaw, was arrested at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two warrants, each charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Gasaway was held without bond.
Ryan N. Hall, 27, of the 200 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Hall was held without bond.
Brittany M. Hammersmith, 31, of the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hammersmith was released on her own recognizance.
Jose M. Hernandez, 42, of the 2000 block of East U.S. 6, Albion, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Hernandez was held on $2,500 bond.
Juan C. Luevano Muniz, 27, of Goshen, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Muniz was released on his own recognizance.
Maggie A. Miller, 41, of the 200 block of Booth Drive, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Miller was held without bond.
Scott J. Rigsby, 51, of the 10200 block of West C.R. 800S, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Rigsby was held without bond.
Gary L. Seibert, 41, of the 1800 block of East C.R. 800S, Columbia City, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging being a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony. Seibert was held on $2,500 bond.
David W. Akridge, 29, of the 6100 block of North C.R. 950E, North Webster, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Akridge was held without bond.
Jenna B. Barr, 29, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; two counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Barr was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael R. Campbell II, 29, of the 1600 block of St. Mary’s Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; two counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Campbell was held on $2,500 bond.
Wayne L. Jess Jr., 45, of the 8900 block of Hosler Road, Leo, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jess was held on $2,500 bond.
Cody J. Lewis, 18, of the 800 block of North Wheatfield Court, Churubusco, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging possession of marijuana/hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Lewis was released on his own recognizance.
Evelyn C. Morgan, 36, of the 400 block of Krueger Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and two counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. Morgan also was held on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class a misdemeanor. Morgan was held on $2,500 bond.
Brandon A. Pant, 37, of the 2100 block of Strater Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Pant was held on $2,500 bond.
Bianca N. Rocha, 25, of the 9600 block of East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Rocha was held without bond.
Gary L. Seibert, 41, of the 1800 block of East C.R. 800S, Columbia City, was arrested at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Autumn L. Snare, 20, of the 10500 block of Main Street, Leo, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Snare was held without bond.
Elizabeth R. Whiteman, 41, of the 5700 block of East Smith Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Whiteman was held on $2,500 bond.
