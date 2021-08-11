LIGONIER — The loud, humming noise coming from the Star of the West Milling Co. building in Ligonier was finally addressed by the city council at Monday night’s meeting.
The nearby resident who had first brought the issue to the council looking for some help left Monday’s meeting satisfied at the fixes that have been to dampen the noise.
Ken Schuman, council president and former Star of the West employee, said the silencer was finally installed on the fan making the loud noise and has already made a significant difference in the noise levels.
“The silencer was installed a few weeks ago and noise levels are down as much as 20%,” Schuman said at the meeting. “Star of the West tested it out and said it was quieter than some other facilities.”
The mill is also working to install an enclosure around the fan to reduce noise levels even more and make the mill quieter.
Local resident Mark Stout, who has been attending the past few meetings complaining to council members about the noise, expressed his pleasure that the noise issue was finally resolved.
He said the noise is much lower than it was and he no longer hears it from inside of his house.
“The noise outside isn’t as bad as it was before,” he said.
In other business, the new fire station being built is currently having some delays, while some of the roofing has been installed.
Ligonier Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer discussed last week’s incident where a teen attempted to grab a police officer’s gun while stopped for allegedly trying to break into cars.
Shearer said last week was rough for the police department and that everyone at the meeting should keep them in their thoughts and prayers.
“There were some ridiculous things that happened with us these past few weeks,” he said.
Towards the end of the meeting, Mayor Patty Fisel commented about the incident saying the community is blessed to have its first responders like police and fire.
“When we talk about an organization being a brotherhood, I feel that’s what we have and we care for everyone,” Fisel said.
