ALBION — Now that the roof is relatively set over the collective heads of Albion’s downtown businesses, the Albion Town Council approved shifting the emphasis to its facade grant program — to facades.
The Albion Redevelopment Commission is the government entity that accepts applications for the facade grant program. The intent of the program is to help businesses improve the look of their buildings, providing 50% of the cost of improvements up to a certain level.
Money for the matching grant comes from town TIF Funds, which the RDC controls.
The RDC has rules for applications, including soliciting multiple bids for any project. The Albion Town Council has the final approval on such projects.
At least in recent years, most of the projects have involved roofing repairs.
Despite a roof not technically being a facade, the council reasoned that a leaky roof would eventually damage the structure, including the facade.
But with many such projects completed, the RDC wanted to see an emphasis shift.
“The focus now is more on the facade, what’s visible from the street,” Albion Town Councilman John Morr said.
The changes approved Tuesday limit the town’s portion of a matching grant regarding roof repair or replacement to $5,000.
But the overall town’s 50% investment in any facade improvement project has been increased from $10,000 to $15,000.
While many of the projects have involved roofing issues, the town has approved numerous projects involving exterior windows and doors as well as other facade improvements.
The RDC is also emphasizing that businesses in TIF 2, which includes the Northridge Village commercial district, are also eligible for the matching fund grants for facade work.
The town has a third TIF District in the are of C.R. 400N and S.R. 9, but since no development has occurred there yet, it is inactive.
Morr and council President Vicki Jellison met with the RDC last week to go over changes the RDC wanted to make.
Morr, Jellison and council members Don Shultz and Abby Lindsey voted unanimously in favor of the changes.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• Sewage Department Superintendent Terry Forker reported that the amount of ammonia being released from the town’s sewage ponds had exceeded limits set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, resulting in a violation.
The violation came as the town’s daily average amount of ammonia released was too high in February. IDEM has set daily-average limits for each month as well as different levels for the amount released in a single day.
Albion has not exceeded its maximum one-day level as set by IDEM, Forker said.
The town will be working with IDEM officials as well as WET Engineering, the firm that designed the latest improvements to the sewage ponds, to address the violation.
IDEM could potentially fine the town $2,500 per day for every day it is out of compliance, but has not done so in the past due to the town’s repeated attempts to address the situation.
Forker said the town had seven violations in 2022, before the new fixes were fully implemented.
He added that March numbers have shown an improvement.
“We’re trending in the right direction,” Forker said.
Since 2020, the town has spent more than $1.5 million to make changes to its sewage ponds in order to get into compliance.
