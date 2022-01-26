ALBION — A Wolcottville man charged in the operating while intoxicated death of a motorcyclist north of Kendallville in May was jailed Monday after failing to appear for his court date.
John M. Kay, 34, was arrested after showing up approximately 90 minutes late for his scheduled court hearing on Monday. On Tuesday, he appeared before Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer via video from the Noble County Jail.
And that’s where he’ll stay at least until Monday at 1:30 p.m. when Kramer will decide what course of action to take next.
Kay had started to ask Kramer for a means to get himself out of jail during Tuesday’s brief appearance — he claimed he was getting a ride but got stuck in the snow, causing him to be late — but the judge wasn’t having it.
Kay faces a Level 4 felony charge of operating while intoxicated causing death in relation to crash on May 18, 2021.
According to court documents, a test done at the Parkview laboratory following the crash indicated Kay’s urine contained the presence of amphetamine, methadone and phencyclidine, more commonly known as PCP.
The afternoon of the crash, Kay allegedly told Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Todd Weber that he had smoked methamphetamine “a few days” ago.
A blood draw taken at the hospital indicated Kay’s blood alcohol level was 0.07%, just below the 0.08% legal limit for intoxication.
Police were called at 2:06 p.m. on May 18 to the 8300 block of North Angling Road, Kendallville, to respond to a crash involving a car and a motorcyle.
Raymond J. Fleck, 64, of Rome City, who had been riding a 1954 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Through witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by Kay… was traveling south on Angling Road,” a news release from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department said on the day of the crash. “The vehicle was left of the center of the roadway while going around a curve and struck a motorcycle that was traveling northbound.”
Fleck’s motorcycle was in its legal lane of travel at the time of the crash, police said.
Kay allegedly told Weber that the Chrysloer and the motorcycle had been “hugging the center line” when they collided head-on.
Kay also told Weber that he had a prescription for methadone, and that he went to a clinic in Fort Wayne every day to take the medication. He was unable to provide the name of the doctor prescribing the methadone or the exact location of the clinic.
The affidavit for probable cause filed in the case said that Kay was taken to Parkview Noble Hospital at 2:35 p.m. the day of the crash for tests. Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Nate Stahl noted that while waiting for lab technicians, “Kay had fallen asleep and was snoring…” A urine test was performed after the blood draw, and while waiting for the results, “Kay fell asleep again.”
Kay also allegedly admitted to Weber that he knew his driver’s license was suspended and continued to drive anyway.
Kay was arrested that day.
At an initial hearing on May 20, 2021, Kramer set Kay’s bond at $50,000.
Kramer rejected Kay’s request for bond reduction at a hearing on June 2, 2021.
Kay posted bond and was released on June 4, 2021.
Kay was charged on Oct. 28, 2020, with driving while suspended and possession or sale of adulterant or synthetic urine. That case is pending in Noble Superior Court 2.
He was charged on April 26, 2021, with driving while suspended in Allen County. A failure to appear warrant has been issued for his arrest, but authorities in Allen County won’t pick him up from Noble County.
