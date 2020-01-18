LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Relay for Life officials are looking for 20 people to take the first relay laps of 2020 Monday around the LaGrange County Courthouse.
“This was just something fun that we had decided to do instead of a committee meeting this month since it is the 20th of January in 2020. So we’re looking for the 20 people to walk the courthouse sidewalks and maybe we’ll get 20 laps, but we’re only requiring one, said Sherry Frain, the event’s organizer. “We just want to help promote Relay a little bit.”
The first lap event starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday in front of the Courthouse.
Christine Yoder, the event lead, said events like this give Relay a chance to gain a little exposure and at the same time build a little excitement for the upcoming Relay season.
“It is our hope that the location will lend a visibility to the project,” she said.
Relay volunteers will be placing lighted luminaria bags along the sidewalk ledge at the front of the courthouse. These will be lit with glow sticks. These bags will be decorated with the names of cancer survivors as well as those we have lost to the disease.
Yoder said the organization’s goals are much the same as they’ve been in the past.
“We want more new teams, more people, more fun and most importantly to make more money to fund the cure,” she explained. “Every year I come into this event just as fired up as I was the first time six years ago. I read about research breakthroughs, speak and listen to researchers and I feel like we are so close we will be doing the victory dance any day and that exhilarates me. Every year I have more friends diagnosed with cancer and that just crushes my heart. We have to do this. It matters. It matters to everyone.”
