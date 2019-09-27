KENDALLVILLE — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the YWCA is getting involved in its six-county area with events to bring attention to this important issue and help put an end to domestic violence.
Earlier this month, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe signed a proclamation about Domestic Violence Awareness Month at her office.
Throughout October, YWCA Northeast has an exciting line-up of activities that individuals and communities can get involved with to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Organizations, businesses, libraries, and schools can participate in; Flowers on the River, Chalk it Up, Peace Story Time and Purple Fridays. To learn more about how you can get involved visit our Domestic Violence Awareness Month information page at ywcanein.com/dvam
For more information about the location and times of specific events that YWCA is hosting to raise awareness of domestic violence, please visit to the events calendar at ywcanein.com/calendar.
YWCA Northeast Indiana is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.
For more information, contact Jennifer Rolf, director of empowerment, 424-4908 ext. 235, jrohlf@ywcaerew.org.
