ALBION — There’s being able to communicate in a foreign language well enough to be understand.
Then there’s the legal system.
The Noble County Commissioners Monday gave assistant probation chief Danyel Wagner permission to sign a contract with Language Line, a company which provides language interpretive services.
The cost of the service is $0.74 per minute to talk to a Spanish language interpreter, $1.08 for other languages. Language Line provides video services for dealing with deaf people for $1.95 per minute.
When the probation department or community corrections takes on a new client, there are strict rules that must be followed to the letter. If someone doesn’t get the full picture — and the details — they could end up violated and perhaps sent to jail.
When someone comes to probation for the first time — or any other time — and they don’t speak or understand English?
“A lot of times they don’t have an interpreter,” Wagner told the commissioners.
Through Language Line, an actual person will be able to not only translate the rules to a client, but also translate questions for the client to probation or community corrections staff.
Wagner said it’s important the clients have a full understand of what is required of them to remain in good standing with the programs.
While the majority of issues faced by the county involve Hispanic-speaking people, Chief Probation Officer Stacey Beam reported occasional issues involving Burmese people who don’t have a firm grasp of the English language.
Commissioner Dave Dolezal motioned to give Wagner the OK to sign the agreement. Commissioner Anita Hess provided the second.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said his department is functioning well as far as language barrier issues.
“We have a Spanish-speaking interpreter that works in dispatch,” Weber said.
There are times when there is a language barrier, but it isn’t a big problem.
“Sometimes there are issues,” Weber said. “(Officers) aren’t complaining to me.”
The Commissioners also gave Beam permission to apply for a grant from the Indiana Office of Court Services which would provide $10,000 to help offset current costs associated mainly with drug screening and training.
“It’s just to help fund programming we already have,” Beam said.
There would be no additional services offered through the program.
Beam pointed out that a simple urinalysis costs the county $7. Clients are charged $10 for the tests, but there is no guarantee they will pay — or be able to pay.
Also on Monday, the commissioners asked for a representative of Emergency Radio Services to attend a future meeting to explain additional costs associated with the coming move of Noble County’s E-911 dispatch center into the new county annex building.
The current dispatch center is located at the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, but will be moving all of its equipment into the annex currently under construction on the block west of the Noble County Courthouse. The county is supposed to begin occupancy of the annex on May 11, with the dispatch center scheduled to begin its move shortly thereafter.
ERS had originally quoted the county $31,130 to move the E-911 dispatch center into the new building. But E-911 Director Shelley Coney told the commissioners on Monday that ERS had pulled that previous bid and was now putting the price approximately $10,000 higher.
Included in the latest bid was an additional $6,000 for miscellaneous equipment and parts.
Before signing off on the new bid — the old one was no signed — the commissioners wanted a more itemized bid to better understand what new costs would be used for.
The commissioners requested a representative from ERS come to their next meeting — as early as March 1
The commissioners also approved a request to bury fiber-optic cable in county-owned right of way along Diamond Lake Road between U.S. 33 and C.R. 750W.
