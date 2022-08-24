LAGRANGE — Cody Carmichael wore a black shirt and a black pair of pants to Friday’s LaGrange County Drug Court graduation ceremony held in the Community Building at the LaGrange County 4-H Fairgrounds Friday morning. He said in his case, his attire was completely appropriate.
“Today is not only a graduation, but it’s a funeral in a sense for me,” he explained. “I’m burying my old life, letting it go and I’m on a journey to a new life.”
Carmichael was one of nine people graduating from the LaGrange County Drug Court operated by LaGrange County Superior Court Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven. Carmichael finally graduated from the specialized program after three years, about a year longer than it takes most drug court participants.
“He needed every minute of that three years,” Bowen-Slaven said after the ceremony.
Carmichael, now 32, has a long history with local law enforcement and admitted he started experimenting with drugs while still in middle school. While in high school, he was sentenced to serve six months in juvenile detention. After high school, he said he started robbing cars and homes to support his habit
At first, Carmichael struggled with drug court and failed multiple drug tests. He came close to being dismissed from the program.
“I resisted the opportunity to change,” he explained.
But after being befriended by a recent drug court graduate, Carmichael said he started to turn his life around and worked toward his drug court goals.
Bowen-Slaven launched drug court in 2016 after she said she saw the same people return to court time and time again, charged with low-level drug and alcohol offenses, unable to escape their addiction.
“I thought that drug court was the best hope at solving this problem,” she said.
Drug court combines intensive supervision by law enforcement, multiple drug screenings, work and community service requirements, attendance at multiple therapies and support groups several times a week as well as weekly court sessions to help people kick and then manage their addictions.
Bowen-Slaven said the hard work put in by she and her staff, along with the drug court’s advisory board members, has made the program thrive.
“We’ve worked really hard to make this successful,” she said. “I think we have established a reputation in the drug court field for success and I’m very proud of that.
Sheriff Jeff Campos, of the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, was the guest speaker at the Friday event. Campos told the crowd of more than 100 gathered for the ceremony that the graduates were good people who simply made a string of bad decisions because of their addictions.
Campos prompted the nine graduates to find something to help them focus on their goal of staying clean. He then reached into his pocket and pulled out a small white angel sealed inside of a glass sphere to show the graduates. He told them he carried that small token with him every day, as a reminder to do the right thing.
“See this,” he said as he held it up over his head. “It reminds me of my wife. She’s my angel.”
Friday marked the fourth time drug court has held a graduation ceremony. Bowen-Slaven said she was glad to see earlier drug court graduates in the audience at Friday’s ceremony.
“We’ve actually reached a point where former drug court graduates are coming to the ceremony. We have some really successful graduates who come in and act as mentors for participants,” she said.
Carmichael said the biggest adjustment for him was learning to let others help and utilize the new skills he learned while in drug court.
“That’s why I came to this program because I really didn’t know how to live life, he explained. “Now I know a new way of life, and I have to not fail. I have to apply the skills that learned to my new life.”
When asked if Friday’s graduation was the best day of his life, Carmichael said now that he’s free from his addiction, every day is a good day.
“Even my worst day in recovery is better than my best day in addiction,” he added.
