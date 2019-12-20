SOUTH MILFORD — Police officers responding to a complaint Wednesday night about a driver reportedly sleeping behind the wheel of a truck parking in the lot of a South Milford gas station discovered two illegal handguns, according to a report released by the LaGragne County Sheriff’s Office.
Police arrested Faron D. Yoder, 39, Kendallville, slumped over the wheel of a parked 2003 Chevrolet truck in the lot of The Landing, the South Milford gas and convenience store. The report said as the officers approached the truck, they reported seeming a glass smoking device in plain view on the on the floor of the truck. They also reported seeing a handgun as well. Yoder did not possess a valid license for the gun.
After having Yoder step out of the truck, officers discovered he had a second handgun, a .380 caliber Glock, in his pocket.
Yoder was placed under arrested and transported to the LaGrange County Jail. He was charged with carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine with a firearm, another Level 5 felony, operating while intoxicated refusal, a Class A misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
