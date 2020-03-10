KENDALLVILLE — A streetscape project aimed at giving downtown Kendallville a fresh new look is going to cost a little more than originally anticipated.
The city Board of Works and Public Safety opened bids for the project Tuesday morning, receiving pricing from just two contractors, both of who quoted prices above the project estimates estimate.
Nathan Deig of project architecture firm Jones Petrie Rafinski said estimates for the project were about $1.37 million total.
That estimate is comprised of parts. The base bid, the minimum project scope, is for streetscape work from Rush Street to Mitchell Street, including the intersecton. Beyond that, the first alternate would extend the streetscape north to Harris Street, located just before the Splash-N-Dash car wash, while a second alternate would extend the project from Harris Street to the railroad tracks.
The city also included a third alternate for the north side of West William Street — the area where the popcorn stand is located and where the Fork & Fiddle food truck commonly parks when it visits during the week — and a fourth alternate for a different type of street lighting that also has a second lamp that extends over the sidewalk for pedestrian lighting.
Deig's estimate includes everything except the pedestrian lighting, which he wasn't able to get an estimate for.
Regardless, the prices bid by the two contractors were both above the estimate on the base bid and first three alternates.
Malott Contracting of Kendallville was the lower of the two, with a total bid of about of $1.61 million. The only other bidder, Pulver Asphalt Paving of Albion, was significantly higher at $2.24 million.
Up until now, the city had been operating on at the assumption of an approximately $1.1 million project. That would be paid for through a $600,000 grant the city received from the state with most of the remainder funded by the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission out of tax-increment-financing dollars.
Now, that board, which meets Wedensday morning, will need to decide whether it wants to and can afford to overage.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said she would like to see the entire project funded, but she doesn't control the purse strings on this project.
"They have to decide whether they can afford the rest. Tomorrow morning is their meeting and they'll have to make some decisions," Handshoe said. "I would (like it fully funded), but if it's not financially feasible, I understand."
The redevelopment commission likely doesn't have the resources to fund another half-million dollars outright from its Downtown TIF revenue. However, the commission is in the process of expanding and combining its TIF districts, which would allow it to co-mingle money from its more-lucrative Eastside TIF district.
With the additional money, the redevelopment commission would then likely have sufficient income to shoulder a larger loan, if desired.
Both Handshoe and city engineer Scott Derby noted they were surprised to receive only two bids on the project.
"There was a lot of interest up until now as to the number of plans and specifications downloaded, so I honestly expected more bids than we received," Derby said. "It's good that we had more than one though so we actually had some feel for what the market is."
Malott Contracting is a firm that Derby said he believes specializes more in concrete work, which would make them a good fit for this project. Pulver is a common bidder on local road projects, so it wasn't surprising to see their bid, Derby said.
Construction firms that normally bid on paving work like Brooks Construction, API Construction Corp. and Niblock Excavating and Eshelman Excavating did not bid. Derby said that may be because the scope of this project is very different from road work as the majority of the project is concrete sidewalks and curbs, not road repair and asphalt paving.
As for the price, a few reasons were identified as why the work came in a bit pricier than expected.
"Some of it is going to be the bidding market that we have right now. We've seen a lot of projects come in high, especially in concrete work, whether it's concrete or other items, we'll see," Deig said.
Derby noted that schedules are already filling up. Despite the city moving quickly on the project after getting its grant award in the fall, the project didn't hit the bid market until February.
Inflation plays a role, as material and labor costs have increased since the city first pitched the project back in 2016. The project was delayed multiple times by failed attempts for the city to secure grant funding from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Handshoe also expects that the city's request the project be phased to minimize impact to businesses was a factor in increasing the cost.
"I think part of it is what we're asking for, sometimes when you asked for a project to be phased it it adds to the cost, they've got to take it in phases I've seen in other projects where that increases the cost," Handshoe said. "We want to do what's best for the downtown and we want to keep it going and the festivals and whatnot."
Keeping downtown business and building owners apprised of the project is a huge component for the contractor on this project, Handshoe said. While the project is being completed with a hope of boosting business and events in the future, the city wants to reduce the construction impact to businesses as much as possible.
The good news is that most businesses have rear access to their buildings, so even if sidewalks and curbs and ripped up at the front door, customers still have a viable alternative to get in.
The bids were taken under advisement for review, with the expectation that a contractor will be awarded at the next board of works meeting on March 24.
Construction is expected to begin as soon as possible in spring and will likely extend through the summer and into early fall.
A repave on Main Street, which isn't part of the streetscape project itself but will be a separate project, is planned for 2021 to top off the downtown work, Derby said.
