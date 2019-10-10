KENDALLVILLE — Is the city’s most pressing issue the lack of housing or the lack of a nightlife?
Apparently, the answer depends on whether you are a Democrat or Republican.
Candidates for mayor, city council at-large and the third council district squared off in a debate in front of approximately 150 citizens Wednesday at East Noble High School’s Cole Auditorium. The debate was sponsored by KPC Media Group, the publisher of this newspaper.
Early voting has begun, with the General Election set for Nov. 5.
Candidates fielded questions Wednesday from moderators on a variety of topics, from the downtown to housing issues.
Republican Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and Democrat challenger Tim Schlotter were both asked the most pressing issue facing the city.
“We have a shortage of housing,” Handshoe said.
“The top issue is making Kendallville a fun place to live again,” Schlotter said.
The former jeweler cited the lack of a nightlife and the scarcity of places to eat in making his argument.
The lack of affordable housing in Kendallville was also cited as the top issue by Republican at-large Councilman Regan Ford and Republican third council district candidate Amy Ballard.
Democrat at-large council candidate Tony Mark said, “Our reputation is our No. 1 issue.”
“We need a nightlife,” Democrat third district candidate Sachiko Janek said. “We need businesses to be open later than 7.”
Mayoral race
In her introduction, Handshoe cited progress the city has made, including the saving of the former East Noble Middle School to the completion of phase II of the Outdoor Sports and Recreation Complex.
Schlotter said he never expected to run for public office, but the lack of progress being made by the city spurred him to run for mayor.
Schlotter said turning the city around, in his estimation, involves more than just infrastructure.
“It’s not having pretty sidewalks,” he said. “It’s having people come to the downtown.”
Schlotter said shifting traffic patterns in the downtown and limited parking have hurt that section of the city.
Handshoe touted three reasons that Kendallville is becoming a destination for visitors and new residents, the sports complex, the city’s trail system and Bixler Lake.
Schlotter said the city is not a destination, again citing the downtown area.
Handshoe said she would like to see restaurants move to the downtown, while Schlotter favored the downtown area becoming an art community.
The two differed on what to do with the site of the former McCray factory, which was destroyed by fire in June 2018.
Schlotter suggested a skate park or to put a solar field in that location.
Handshoe said putting a solar field in that spot had been researched, but it had proved too expensive. She said a pocket park might be one solution for part of the land.
Schlotter said the city should annex Cobblestone and Noble Hawk subdivisions to gain that tax revenue. The land which would be included in the annexation would allow for residential development. He also spoke against the city’s push for having one citywide trash hauler, saying people deserved to have a choice.
Handshoe said annexation is expensive, requiring the city provide police and fire protection as well as infrastructure maintenance. She is in favor of citywide trash hauling to help clean up problem areas of the town.
Council At-Large
Mark spoke in favor of annexation, saying the city should consider bringing in the Little Long Lake area as well.
Ford opposed annexation, citing the cost.
Mark said the city needs to do something to bring in families and retain those that it has. Having more entertainment would be a plus, he said.
Mark said he is tired of having to leave the city to find something to do at night.
Ford countered the large crowd that gathered for last weekend’s Apple Festival as an example of the offerings the city does have.
“We need to be a destination for more than one week,” Mark said. “For that, we need a downtown.”
Ford said he would like to see more small, specialty shops to help revitalize the downtown.
Mark said he wanted to see more restaurants and brew pubs.
Ford said the city is working on initiatives to bring in housing. Mark said annexation was the answer to the city’s lack of housing.
Third District
Neither Ballard nor Janek favored annexation, but their views on revitalizing the downtown differed.
Ballard cited ongoing projects such as Food Truck Fridays as already helping to bring people to that area.
Janek said while Food Truck Fridays were a good idea, she wanted to see more events.
Ballard said her work with Kendallville Restorations Inc., a new initiative aimed at capturing and fixing up properties before they get to the point they have to be torn down as being a help with the city’s housing shortage.
Janek said she was more interested in the city having events and happenings that would make people want to live there.
