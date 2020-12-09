KENDALLVILLE — Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will visit the young and young-at-heart in Kendallville the next two Saturdays, riding a fire truck and escorted by the city’s firefighters.
Santa will tour the north side of the city this Saturday, and visit the south side on Dec. 19.
Santa’s progress through the city will be livestreamed from the “City of Kendallville Fire Department” Facebook page. Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said residents can watch the livestream and know Santa’s location in real time.
Santa won’t be stopping anywhere on his trips around the city in order to maintain social distancing.
“We encourage kids to wave from their windows or house,” McKinley said. “Santa and Mrs. Claus will stay on the fire truck.”
McKinley said both fire stations will remain in service during the Saturday tours because the department is adequately staffed to answer calls if necessary.
Here is the schedule for Santa’s tours:
Saturday, Dec. 12 City North Side
2 p.m.: Arvada Hills
2:20 p.m.: Holybrook Heights
2:25 p.m.: Deerfield Apartments
2:35 p.m.: Knoll Crest
2:45 p.m.: Downtown (North of the railroad tracks to U.S. 6)
3:20 p.m.: Orchard Pointe (Parkview Noble Hospital)
3:30 p.m.: Meadow Lanes
3:45 p.m.: Daisy Meadow Parkway
3:50 p.m.: Nelson Estates
3:55 p.m.: Carriage House Apartments
4 p.m.: Eunice Avenue, East Avenue, West Avenue
4:10 p.m.: Tanner Court
4:20 p.m.: Friendly Village
4:30 p.m.: Wake Field Village and Baby Mountain
Saturday, Dec. 19 City South Side
2 p.m.: Crosspoint Church Subdivision
2:10 p.m.: Country Club Hills
2:15 p.m.: Bison Boulevard
2:20 p.m.: Drake Terrace Apartments
2:30 to 3 p.m.: City South of Iddings Street (Maple Grove, Johnson, Colonial Trailer Park)
3 to 3:30 p.m.: City East of State Street
3:30 to 4 p.m.: City West of State Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.