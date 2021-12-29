HOWE — A Sturgis, Michigan chapter of a financial services organization gave a check worth more than $4,000 Monday night to members of the Howe Volunteer Fire Department to help that organization with its ongoing fundraising campaign.
Diana Elkins, the activities coordinator for the Sturgis Chapter of Modern Woodmen of America, made the presentation. Modern Woodmen of America is a member-owned fraternal financial services organization. The organization has more than 740,000 members spread across the county. Elkins said her company, a not-for-profit organization, uses the money it earns to reinvest in communities across the country. In addition to Howe, Elkins said she’s made donations to other fire departments and community organizations within a 30-mile radius of her Sturgis office.
“We like to reinvest in our communities,” she said Monday night. “We want to make lives better in the communities we serve.”
Elkin’s donation was part of a promise to match a portion of funds raised by the department at its annual beef and noodles dinner. Her company contributed $1,865.75 to the department, bringing the total raised at the annual dinner up to $4,084.01.
This year’s donation is one of several donations made by Modern Woodmen of America to the Howe department over the course of the last several years.
Howe Fire Chief Larry Watson said continuing support like that from the financial services company is crucial for smaller departments like Howe.
