KENDALLVILLE — Existing industries in Kendallville won't need to create jobs or meet wage requirements in order to get tax abatements any more.
New businesses will still need to bring a handful of jobs if they show up in the city, but otherwise the Kendallville City Council, on Wednesday, made its tax break guidelines even less stringent than before.
Wednesday's vote from three of the city council's five members, the other two were absent, brings to a close a months-long series of discussions from the city's Economic Development Advisory Committee, whose recommendations were ultimately pitched in favor of the guidelines city council members crafted to their liking after raising issue with the EDAC's proposal.
On Wednesday, the council introduced a resolution to update the city's tax abatement guidelines. It's the latest update since the city last changed their rules in late 2018.
At that time five years back, the city had changed the thresholds on to drop job creation requirements previously in place because of ongoing issues employers had at the time in finding and retaining new workers.
That issue hasn't abated, so job total were again left out in the new rewrite. But the council had also decided to strip out requirements that employers meet certain minimum wage requirements for new jobs, which were part of the 2018 version.
The wage issue garnered a long debate at the EDAC level, with arguments that $22 per hour would not be an unreasonable livable wage to require employers to pay to access tax breaks, although wage data from the Noble County Economic Development Corp. showed that most Noble County employers were paying $17-$18 at median and some were still trying to hire in at lower.
Council members, who have the final say in approving the guidelines while the EDAC is only a recommending body, had indigestion about the wage requirements and instead of trying to figure out what was the right number to include, stripped it out entirely instead.
"I don't feel, I've never felt that it was government's job to tell anyone what they have to pay. If a company comes in and is paying $30 and the other is paying $17.50 and they start losing employees, they have to make a decision," Council President Jim Dazey said during discussion at Wednesday's meeting. "I think we have to let the market dictate those things."
Councilman Regan Ford, who attended multiple EDAC meetings during the discussion, agreed.
"The role of this council is to assist businesses and industries that want to come to Kendallville, and we need to provide the assistance however that may be, through tax abatements or whatever that may be," Ford said. "I think that's the whole idea is not to regulate but to facilitate and to help."
Ford also addressed a letter received from Be Noble Inc., the county economic development corporation, objecting to a $200 application fee that was included as a provision in the new resolution. Be Noble argued that the fee was not necessary and is not being charged now, but Ford argued that it covers the cost of labor for agencies who prepare it and must maintain it over with compliance checks over the term of the abatement.
Council members clarified that the fee will be collected by the city but disbursed to whatever agency is doing that preparation and maintenance, whether that's Be Noble or the Region 3-A Regional Economic Development Agency.
Councilwman Shari Targgart didn't add additional discussion, but agreed with the resolution as presented. With a vote, the council approved it 3-0, with council members Corey Boese and Amy Ballard absent.
Those guidelines are as follows:
Personal property for new industry
• Three-year abatement: Minimum investment, $100,000; must create at least five jobs
• Five-year: Minimum investment, $500,000; must create at least 10 jobs
• Seven-year: Minimum investment, $2.5 million; must create at least 15 jobs
• 10-year: Minimum investment, $10 million; must create at least 20 new jobs
Personal property for existing industry
• Three-year: Minimum investment, $100,000
• Five-year: Minimum investment, $500,000
• Seven-year: Minimum investment, $2.5 million
• 10-year: Minimum investment, $10 million
Real property, both new and existing industrial or eligible commercial
• One/two-year: Minimum investment, $1,000
• Three-year: Minimum investment: $300,000
• Five-year: Minimum investment: $700,000
• Seven-year: Minimum investment: $1.3 million
• 10-year: Minimum investment: $3 million
In other business Wednesday, the Kendallville City Council:
• Swore in new firefighter Nicholas Sibert.
• Approved taking out a loan via the water department for up to $375,000 at an interest rate of 3.7% with Farmers and Merchants Bank. The loan will be a five-year loan, but the city intends to try to pay it off within three years.
The money will be used to purchase a new RamVac HX-12 vacuum truck for the water department, to allow them to better work on underground water lines.
Water superintendent Scott Mosley previously said the department typically gets hand-me-downs from the wastewater department, but those trucks are not well equipped for digging and sucking up solid material like broken pavement, concrete, stone and sand. The new truck will also be heated to allow crews to work in cold weather without the suction freezing up.
