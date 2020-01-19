Wreck

Two ambulances from Parkview Noble EMS and a police cruiser from Kendallville Police Department sit in the intersection of Main and Williams streets after three pedestrians were hit by a truck while crossing Main Street Saturday night.

 Ashlee Hoos

KENDALLVILLE — Three people, one adult and two children, were hurt Saturday night when they were struck by a truck while walking across Main Street.

Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Nate Stahl said the victims — a mother, her child and her child’s friend — were crossing Main Street when they were struck by the truck that was turning from the west side of the intersection at Williams Street onto northbound Main Street.

“All three were injured,” Stahl said.

Stahl was not sure the ages of the children, just that they were young.

The victims were taken by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, for treatment.

Agencies responding to the scene included Parkview Noble EMS, Kendallville Police Department and Kendallville Fire Department.

