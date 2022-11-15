ROME CITY — The historic Sower Farm House, which formerly house the Noble County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, is available for lease.
With assistance from Visit Noble County, the team from Indiana Landmarksis seeking a new use for the 1888 Sower family home in Rome City, located at 3543 E. C.R. 900N.
While the house is not eligible for single-family use, it could be adapted for a small short-term vacation rental or as an office. Part of the first floor could be rehabbed to house a business to serve area residents and tourists, such as a kayak/bicycle rental or ice cream/retail shop, Landmarks suggested.
The property is near the Fishing Line Trail of Noble Trails system, which connects Rome City to Kendallville via 13 miles of trail, the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site, and numerous regional lakes including Sylvan Lake.
In exchange for completing the historic house’s rehabilitation and regular maintenance, Indiana Landmarks offers a free 30-year lease for the approximately 2,000-square-foot house.
For more details about this opportunity, interested parties can visit indianalandmarks.org/for-sale/sower-house.
For more information or to arrange a showing, contact Todd Zeiger, tzeiger@indianalandmarks.org, 574-232-4534×4.
The Italianate-style home was awarded to Landmarks’ stewardship in 2009. The home had sat vacant for some time and had come close to a date with a wrecking ball, but the Landmarks intervened with a proposal to save the property.
Using money supplied to Landmarks by a grant from the Efroymson Family Fund of the Central Indiana Community Foundation, Landmarks restored the exterior of the house — removing the aluminum siding with help from correctional workers and vocational students — and then recruited the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau as a tenant. The CVB made additional improvements, including adding an exterior ramp and a new accessible bathroom and updating HVAC and plumbing systems.
The CVB moved out in 2020 and moved in with the Noble County Economic Development Corp. in downtown Albion, leaving the Sower Farmhouse available for a new tenant.
The interior retains original woodwork, large open rooms, a kitchen, and a full basement.
