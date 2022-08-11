LAGRANGE- Once again, the LaGrange County Fairgrounds is filled with the sound of steam engine whistles and displays of old iron.
The Northeast Indiana Steam and Gas Association, based in LaGrange is back with its annual Antique Farm Power Steam and Gas Show starting today. The show opens at 9 a.m. and through Saturday. Tickets are $5 a piece, and parking is free. Children under 12 who are accompanied by a paying adult get in for free.
The steam and gas show typically draws more than 10,000 people to LaGrange over its three-day run. Dan Fry, president of the Northeast Indiana Steam and Gas Association, sponsors of the show, said weather always plays a big role in just how many people come out to see the show.
“It’s looking pretty good this year, so we might have more people show up,” he added.
This year, the show features Ford and Fordson tractors and machinery. A special display area near the entrance to the fairgrounds has been set up for those tractors and machinery.
In addition to the Fords, the show displays models of almost every other manufacturer of farm tractors. From International Harvestor to John Deere, to Oliver, to Massey Ferguson, to Minneapolis Moline, and more.
Fry said many of the show’s visitors like to look at tractors and the machinery their fathers and grandfather used on the family farm.
“My grandfather had a lot of old iron on his farm. I like it cause I kind of grew up around it. Other people feel the same way,” Fry said.
The show always features a large collection of antique steam tractors, and as always, those machines will be busy this year, sawing wood and threshing grain. The show features special activities, including an antique tractor pull Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m., two operating sawmills, demonstrations of steam engines plowing, and steam engines threshing wheat. Friday and Saturday’s show feature a parade of tractors past the grandstands. Those parades start at 5 p.m. each evening.
The show also features a large parts and tractor flea market, as well as a trading post, the annual farm toy show, a large display of lawn and garden tractors, and food vendors.
The show looks strikingly similar to shows of the past, and club members and visitors like it that way.
“It works. We kind of like that it’s pretty much the same year after year,” said Fry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.