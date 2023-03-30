KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville's downtown facade project will have to wait again, as the city canceled a special meeting it called for Friday to award construction bids.
It's the second delay this week, this time because the city needs building owners to commit to fund their match and that won't be complete in time.
The Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety has yet to act on the second round of bids it opened on March 23 as it considers the $1.5 million in prices to do seven downtown buildings.
Kendallville hasn't set a new date yet. The board of works' next regularly scheduled meeting is Tuesday, April 11.
The board of works opened the bids for the project last Thursday and had originally hoped to be able to award contracts during its regular meeting on Tuesday, in order to get firms rolling as the spring and summer construction season opens.
That didn't happen, because the city was still waiting to hear back on recommendations from its architecture firm, MartinRiley.
That recommendation arrived later in the day on Tuesday — with the firm suggesting the city only accept three of the four bid packages that were opened — so Kendallville set a special meeting for 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
Now, Kendallville has canceled that meeting.
"I spoke with (grant consultant Shannon McLeod) yesterday and she indicated that the building owners have to agree to the work and sign prior to us awarding the contracts. She will be in touch soon," Mayor Suzanne Handshoe wrote in a brief notice to The News Sun of the meeting cancellation.
Building owners are required to fund a 15% match in order to access 85% grant dollars as part of the city's $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant from the state. If an owner can't or won't provide matching funds, they have to drop out.
That had already happened twice with projects included in the city's initial Top 10 even before bidding was done, as Treehouse Realty and 100 Main both stepped aside before the city sought its first round of bids in winter.
When asked if a new date had been set for the bid awards, the mayor indicated the city doesn't have one yet.
The city must make a decision on the bids it received last week, which included three contractors pricing out four of the five bid packages in the PreservINg Main Street project.
That bid opening was the city's second attempt after it opened bids first in January, but rejected all of them and re-bid the project after the city was dissatisfied with the response and pricing. Contractors said that due to the bidding window falling across the end-of-year holidays that it was difficult to pull together a comprehensive package in time.
The second attempt drew more interest for contractors during pre-bid meetings, but ultimately didn't translate to much more participation. One of the bidders from January bid again, resubmitting its same prices from January, while two new contractors each bid on one of the packages.
Once again, no one submitted a bid for Bid Package 4, renovation work on Kendallville Auto Value at 101 S. Main St., which was expected to be the biggest and most expensive project among the eight buildings on the docket for upgrades.
Of the bids on the other four packages, MartinRiley is suggesting the city award:
• Bid Package 2, 106 S. Main St., Hosler Realty, and 119 W. Mitchell Street, the old post office, to Strawser Bros. Construction Inc., $241,000 total.
• Bid Package 3, 101 N. Main St., former bank/Relaxation Station, to Schenkel Construction, $236,850.
• Bid Package 5, 221 S. Main St., Strand Theatre, to Advanced Restoration Contractors Inc., $270,000, after opting for an alternative to not have the company do masonry work, a $50,000 deduction of its original base bid of $320,000.
The architecture firm notably did not address Bid Package 1, which covers Jeny’s Tacos at 215 S. Main St., Kropp Insurance at 217 S. Main St., and Love Me Two Times on Main, 105-109 N. Main St., at a total cost of $708,000.
Within that bid, the price for Jeny’s and Kropp Insurance were $83,000 and $99,000 respectively, while the price quoted for Love Me Two Times was $526,000.
The price quoted by Advanced Restoration Contractors on March 23 for Bid Package 1 was the same price it had bid originally in January, which the city rejected at that time for being too high.
