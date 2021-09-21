ALBION — The water keeps getting hotter for a Kimmell man.
Already incarcerated in the Noble County Jail following a drug arrest in June, Roy Brickey Sr., 61, was served with another felony arrest last week.
Brickey now faces new charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Brickey was one of two men arrested June 22 by the Noble County Narcotics Unit following a lengthy investigation.
Brickey, of the 2900 block of North Clark Street, Kimmell, had been arrested June 22 at his residence on a preliminary charge of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
A Level 2 felony conviction carries a sentencing range of 10-30 years.
Thomas Hollowell, 63, of the 6700 block of West C.R. 650N, was arrested at his residence on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
The Noble County Narcotics Unit consists of officers from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Ligonier Police Department and Kendallville Police Department.
Units participating in Tuesday’s raid were from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, the Ligonier Police Department, the Kendallville Police Department, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Police seized what was described as a “significant amount of crystal meth” at the Clark Street address, as well as multiple firearms and several thousand dollars in U.S. currency.
According to the agent, officers had been working closely with Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery during the course of a six-month investigation into Brickey’s alleged involvement in meth dealing.
If convicted of a dealing charge, it would be Brickey Sr.’s third conviction in Noble County for that offense. Brickey Sr. was sentenced in Noble County for dealing methamphetamine as a Class A felony on Sept. 26, 2014, according to the Indiana Department of Correction website. At that time, he was given a 20-year sentence. Brickey Sr. was then sentenced in Noble County for dealing methamphetamine, also as a Class A felony, on Oct. 17, 2017. He was given a 4-year sentence at that time.
Brickey had also been one of the people involved in a shooting incident in Cromwell in 2015, during which he had been threatening a man inside a mobile home and had gone to his truck to retrieve a nail bat when the occupant of the trailer shot Brickey’s son in the arm, ending the confrontation. He was sentenced on a Level 6 felony to 2 1/2 years in that incident.
Search warrants were obtained for the Clark Street and C.R. 650N addresses. Those warrants were executed June 22, leading to the new charges.
According to court documents filed Aug. 18, prior to the search warrant being executed on June 22 on Clark Street, within the previous four months:
• A man arrested in Noble County for possession of methamphetamine in an amount less than 5 grams said he obtained the drug from Brickey at his residence;
• A woman arrested in DeKalb County for possession of methamphetamine in excess of 28 grams, told police she had obtained the drug from Brickey at his residence;
• A man arrested in Noble County for possession of methamphetamine in an amount less than 5 grams said he obtained the drug from Brickey at his residence; and
• A man arrested in DeKalb County for possession of methamphetamine in excess of 28 grams, told police he had obtained the drug from Brickey at his residence.
Based on that information, among other evidence, police executed the search warrant on June 22 at the Clark Street.
Court documents allege police located 25.6 grams of methamphetamine at his residence, as well as a .22 caliber semi automatic handgun located in a safe under Brickey’s bed.
Hollowell’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 25.
Brickey is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. today (Tuesday) in Noble Superior Court I.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.