LAGRANGE — After being postponed twice, Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School’s theater students finally will showcase their version of the Broadway musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” this Friday and Saturday night on the Lakeland school stage.
First scheduled to be performed last spring, the show’s production was shut down when the state ordered all schools in the state to close because of the coronavirus pandemic. The school’s students and staff started preparing to present the show again last fall, but a surge in local coronavirus cases coupled with a series of quarantines that affected many of those in the show made it impossible for the show to go forward. So once again its production was mothballed, and its cast and crew forced to wait for another day.
That day is finally here, and this Friday and Saturday night, the school is presenting its version of the famous Broadway musical. Director Steve McKowen says after this much time to prepare, the show is going to be spectacular.
“The first time we canceled, we’d only had a few rehearsals. The second time we canceled, we were only a week away from the show,” he explained. “Now, we’re ready.”
With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the musical is set in the biblical land of Caanan and tells the story of Joseph, the favorite son of Jacob. The story is based on the story “coat of many colors” from the book of Genesis. The show has only a few lines of spoken dialogue and instead is almost entirely sung. Critics call the show family-friendly and said it’s filled with familiar themes and catchy songs.
Senior Aubree Hall leads the cast, starring as the show’s narrator. It’s Hall’s job to introduce the story of Joseph and move the story forward. In addition to performing, Hall also is acting as one of the show’s assistant directors.
Terance Blankenship stars as Joseph the story’s main character. Caleb Miller takes on the role of Jacob, Joseph’s father. Others in the cast include Chase Hardesty, Ayden Marks, Mataya Griffith, Ashton Stanley, Ashton Hall, Brayden Miles, Colin Olinger, Jeremiah Combs, Lydia Blankenship, Kimberly Sites-Mckowen, Abby Gail Ferguson, and Stacy Garcia. The chorus is made up of Maddie Tropp, Elizabeth Jennings, Madelyne Bolton, and Katie Reid. Kimberly Sites-McKowen is the show’s stage manager, and Aiden Tuttle and Kylie Sturgis are the crew-lights. Abby Gail Ferguson, P.J. Hart, Josclynn Hankinson, Arion Bock, and Jasmine Gerwig are the show’s backstage crew.
The curtain rises at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights. Seating is limited to about 190 people each show due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing protocols. Tickets are $10 apiece and can be purchased at the door or by calling McKowen at 499-1900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.