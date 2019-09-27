LIGONIER — Theatre 33 of West Noble High School will present “The Crucible” by Arthur Miller this weekend.
Performances are today and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students for general seating.
“The Crucible” takes place in 1692 Salem, Massachusetts, during the Salem Witch Trials. The play opens with several young girls with mysterious symptoms, and then accusations start singling out women from the community. Trials based on hearsay lead to death sentences for many characters.
Arthur Miller wrote “The Crucible”, which premiered on Broadway in 1953, when the United States was in the throes of the Red Scare of McCarthyism during the Cold War after World War II. The United States was fearful of the Soviet Union, and the fear often led to hysteria, like in this play. Miller’s message was that fear leads to hysteria, and a community and many lives are destroyed.
“The Crucible” is read in most high school American Literature classes, and is one of the most produced high school plays of all time.
The cast is:
Betty Parris: Emily Clouse
Reverend Samuel Parris: Jeremy Phillips
Tituba: Ashley Sprague
Abigail Williams: Cathrene Pratt
Susanna Walcott: Isel Herrera
Mrs. Ann Putnam: Lira Eicher
Thomas Putnam: Sergio Rodriguez
Mercy Lewis: Becca Kathary
Mary Warren: Taylor Shoemaker
John Proctor: Isaias Roque
Elizabeth Proctor: Emma Wilkins
Reverend John Hale: Christopher Munoz
Deputy-governor Danforth: Austin Harmon
Sarah Good: Misty Hernandez
Rebecca Nurse: Kiki Lord-Miller
Francis Nurse: Naomi Perry
Giles Corey: Uma Bair
Hathorne: Lira Eicher
Ezekial Cheever: Paul Tofanelli
John Williard/Herrick Hopkins: Jacki Leisure
Ruth Putnam: Amelia Looney
Alice Barrow: Emily Allen
The lights and sound crew are Ethan Wilkins, Lucus Bordner, Isaac Mendoza and Trenton Kuhn.
The stage crew includes stage manager Shuli Sheeley, assistant stage manager Isaac Porter, Arturo Barrera, Victoria Buitron, Kaylee Morris, Rubi Gallarza, Jaslon Baker, Rubi Gallarza, Xander Warren, Jade Sprunger, Samantha Brown and Grace Roberts.
Theatre 33’s remaining season includes a winter musical, “Once on This Island” by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty on Feb. 14-16; a winter play, “rumors” by Neil Simon on March 27-29; and the spring play, “Four Weddings” by ony Howell on May 14-17.
