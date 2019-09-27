LIGONIER — Theatre 33 of West Noble High School will present “The Crucible” by Arthur Miller this weekend.

Performances are today and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students for general seating.

“The Crucible” takes place in 1692 Salem, Massachusetts, during the Salem Witch Trials. The play opens with several young girls with mysterious symptoms, and then accusations start singling out women from the community. Trials based on hearsay lead to death sentences for many characters.

Arthur Miller wrote “The Crucible”, which premiered on Broadway in 1953, when the United States was in the throes of the Red Scare of McCarthyism during the Cold War after World War II. The United States was fearful of the Soviet Union, and the fear often led to hysteria, like in this play. Miller’s message was that fear leads to hysteria, and a community and many lives are destroyed.

“The Crucible” is read in most high school American Literature classes, and is one of the most produced high school plays of all time.

The cast is:

Betty Parris: Emily Clouse

Reverend Samuel Parris: Jeremy Phillips

Tituba: Ashley Sprague

Abigail Williams: Cathrene Pratt

Susanna Walcott: Isel Herrera

Mrs. Ann Putnam: Lira Eicher

Thomas Putnam: Sergio Rodriguez

Mercy Lewis: Becca Kathary

Mary Warren: Taylor Shoemaker

John Proctor: Isaias Roque

Elizabeth Proctor: Emma Wilkins

Reverend John Hale: Christopher Munoz

Deputy-governor Danforth: Austin Harmon

Sarah Good: Misty Hernandez

Rebecca Nurse: Kiki Lord-Miller

Francis Nurse: Naomi Perry

Giles Corey: Uma Bair

Hathorne: Lira Eicher

Ezekial Cheever: Paul Tofanelli

John Williard/Herrick Hopkins: Jacki Leisure

Ruth Putnam: Amelia Looney

Alice Barrow: Emily Allen

The lights and sound crew are Ethan Wilkins, Lucus Bordner, Isaac Mendoza and Trenton Kuhn.

The stage crew includes stage manager Shuli Sheeley, assistant stage manager Isaac Porter, Arturo Barrera, Victoria Buitron, Kaylee Morris, Rubi Gallarza, Jaslon Baker, Rubi Gallarza, Xander Warren, Jade Sprunger, Samantha Brown and Grace Roberts.

Theatre 33’s remaining season includes a winter musical, “Once on This Island” by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty on Feb. 14-16; a winter play, “rumors” by Neil Simon on March 27-29; and the spring play, “Four Weddings” by ony Howell on May 14-17.

