MIDDLEBURY– Middlebury based RV manufacturer Jayco and RV parts supply have announced a new strategic partnership.
Jayco and Oregon based NTP-STAG have announced an agreement whereby over 1,100 Jayco parts will now be made available at all NTP warehouses for 24-hour delivery. This partnership is just another way Jayco, Inc. continues to nurture customer satisfaction for all of its brands said a company spokesperson.
NTP is the leading distributor and marketer of aftermarket RV parts and accessories in North America. They are the largest warehouse distributor in the industry.
“Our goal is to make the service experience as simple as possible for customers,” said Steve Claude, vice president of Jayco’s customer service department. “This strategic partnership with NTP is consistent with our mission to support current owners and dealers across the country and to continuously deliver better services to help support and improve the service process.”
In addition to the new partnership, Jayco announced it will now offer free freight on all Jayco parts to include those delivered through NTP-STAG. With this plan, Jayco can ensure its dealers have the parts they need.
