Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Kyle B. Conn, 37, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Conn was held without bond.
Cody A. Havert, 30, of the 300 block of Lovette Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on a charge of battery on a child, a Level 6 felony. Havert was held on $2,500 bond.
Elon R. Rowe, 36, of the 100 block of West Market Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Rowe was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeffery Thacker, 56, of the 300 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Thacker was released on his own recognizance.
