7 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Seven people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Angela D. Brickey, 29, of the 500 block of Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Brickey was held without bond.
Maria A. Clark, 26, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Clark was held without bond.
Donald E. Fugate, 46, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 7:57 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on three warrants. No charging information provided. Fugate was held without bond.
julio Hernandez, 28, of the 3000 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and reckless driving. Hernandez was held on $2,500 bond.
Hope E. Lowry, 20, of the 500 block of East North Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish. Lowry was held without bond.
Jesse C. Newton, 22, of the 100 block of East Center Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. Newton was held on $4,500 bond.
Brian C. Schott, 36, of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Schott was held without bond.
