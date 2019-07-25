KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Park and Recreation department hasn’t yet filled all spots for its scenic painting instruction classes.
Three dates for painting remain. On Aug. 15, the class will learn to paint “Rock Island,” Sept. 19 is “Mountains with Snow” and Oct. 17 is “Fall Sunrays.”
All of the classes are at 6 p.m. at the Youth Center, located at 211 Iddings St. in Kendallville.
Professional artist Carl Mosher will be leading the classes, which cost $20, including all supplies.
Because class size is limited, the Park and Recreation Department recommends paying ahead to ensure a seat.
Samples of the paintings are in the Park office and on its Facebook page. Questions are directed to the Park office at 347-1064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.