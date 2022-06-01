KENDALLVILLE — Goshen-based Bikers Against Predators was in Kendallville Tuesday afternoon after having set up a meeting between a Kendallville man and a decoy posing as a young girl at the Cole Center Family YMCA, allegedly for an illicit encounter.
Following a series of events which led to no one being arrested, the internet is abuzz with people alleging that the Kendallville Police Department doesn’t do anything to protect the city’s children from child predators.
A peaceful protest has been tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. today at the pocket park adjacent to Kendallville City Hall. Bikers Against Predators is not organizing the protest, the group said.
Lance Waters spent 18 years investigating child molestations among other crimes as a city detective before becoming Kendallville’s police chief.
He knows what it takes to not only charge someone, but to get a conviction.
To have people on the internet saying his Kendallville Police Department — and Noble County law enforcement at large — doesn’t care about protecting children from child molesters?
“We look into child sex crimes all the time,” Waters said Wednesday. “It seems like, at times, that’s all our detectives work. The notion that we don’t care about children or we aren’t going to look into this is offensive.”
Goshen-based Bikers Against Predators’ lead organizer, who identifies himself only as “Robert,” wearing a bulletproof vest and sporting what appeared to be a handgun on his hip, went into the YMCA to confront the man Tuesday on live video. The man fled, and Robert gave chase on foot, going through people’s yards, according to the video Robert posted on the internet.
Kendallville police received a report of an armed man wearing body armor chasing someone through city yards and responded.
In a followup video pushed to the internet, Robert criticized Kendallville police’s reaction and unwillingness to accept “evidence” Bikers Against Predators had allegedly gathered via copies of text exchanges and social media interactions between the man at the YMCA and decoys. The group’s social media followers have echoed those concerns, and local authorities have gotten notes and calls of concern from as far away as South Bend.
“This case is being investigated,” Waters said.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said he couldn’t provide information on what is an ongoing investigation.
Robert said he turned over the evidence the organization had gathered Wednesday afternoon.
Mowery and Waters described Robert and his organization as being less than cooperative in similar situations which have allegedly occurred in the Kendallville area.
In a written statement describing his office’s interactions with Bikers Against Predators, Mowery said, “At this time I am aware of four allegations made by the bikers that took place in Noble County. Two cases were forwarded to this office for review and involved a situation where the biker group made multiple and contradictory statements to the suspect about the age of the decoy victim and then the group refused to fully cooperate with the investigation, therefore prosecution was declined. The third incident was similar, with bikers’ refusal to fully cooperate with the investigation. The fourth incident is currently being investigated. Finally, any claim that the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office does not take ANY crime seriously is simply false. A claim that this office would ignore or fail to investigate an allegation of an adult attempting to engage in sexual contact with a child is categorically and offensively false.”
In a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, Robert said decoy information is always available to police and that any accusation of being uncooperative is unfounded.
“We always provide information,” Robert said. “We’re very cooperative with law enforcement.”
Robert said cell phones would be submitted to authorities if they asked for them so evidence could be collected directly from them.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jamie Groves, who handles child molest prosecutions, went through one such packet of information provided by the group. He said he noticed several sections where material appeared to have been omitted.
“There were messages out there that are missing” from the information provided, Groves said.
An incomplete record is weak evidence for court purposes.
Mowery said an investigator with the Indiana State Police visited his office early this year requesting information on protocols required for such prosecutions to take place in Noble County. The investigator said it would take up to a year for procedures to be developed to meet the varying standards of counties in this area.
There are wrong ways evidence can be collected that can make the information inadmissible.
“Those investigations have to be done the right way,” Mowery said. “We’ve got to do this right.”
Waters gave the example of a citizen who goes into a drug house and then takes the illegally purchased narcotics to his local police station.
When undercover officers oversee such “controlled buys,” they are just that, controlled to meet legal standards for admissibility in court.
Mowery’s written statement said, “Law enforcement officers who perform this type of investigation go through very specialized and intensive training to properly work these types of cases. Protocols and procedures to obtain and preserve evidence are used to ensure successful prosecutions. At the very least, we must know who is communicating with the suspect (something this group has refused to provide in the past); we must have each and every communication between the suspect and the decoy (see comments above) and we must be able to connect the suspect to the messages. Technology does provide us with methods that aid in this process, but the technology often must be used during the course of the investigation to be useful. The opportunity to ensure that these issues are addressed is lost when law enforcement is not involved until after the suspect is confronted by the bikers.”
One case the group presented to Kendallville police involved a suspect from Angola who was talking to a decoy from Goshen. The meeting might have been scheduled for Kendallville, but the illegal solicitation happened in Steuben and Elkhart counties, leading to a concern about jurisdiction.
Because the state police can work throughout the state, the setup by that accredited law enforcement agency solves many of those jurisdictional issues.
Mowery and Waters both said parents need to be aware that online predators are out there, and should talk with their children.
