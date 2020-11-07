LAGRANGE — A LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation study shows LaGrange County needs new housing.
An early 2020 market potential analysis completed shows that each year 1,185 households with incomes over $40,000 have the potential to move within and to LaGrange County and the towns within and, of that market, the County is able to absorb between 325 and 475 new housing units over the next 5 years.
“This analysis confirms that workforce attainable housing is an important economic development need in our County,” said Bill Bradley, Executive Director of the EDC.
The EDC engaged Fort Wayne’s HPG Network to work with local leaders to design and implement a housing strategy. The housing strategy HPG Network created included a customized, site-specific market potential analysis completed by Zimmerman Volk Associates that will serve as a guiding tool for a housing production plan and completion of at least one catalyst project.
“Communities across Indiana are facing housing challenges,” said Ryan Chasey, President of HPG Network. “The market-driven approach LaGrange County is using to address housing is innovative because it combines market data with local knowledge to create a strategy that will be implemented.”
The market potential analysis further showed the following:
• Households are looking for a variety of housing options, including rental (35%), detached homes for sale (55%), and townhouses (8%) and condominiums (2%).
• Prices for these homes range from $600 to $1,650 per month for rentals, and $150,000 to $175,000 per unit for townhouses and $145,000 to $275,000 per unit for detached for sale homes.
• The demographics of the households that comprise the market potential are 47% families, 36% younger singles and couples, and 17% empty nesters.
A Housing Steering Committee comprised of community leaders and major employers will continue to work with HPG Network to ensure that new housing units developed are aligned with identified market potential.
Recently HPG met with local business leaders to discuss the progress of the Housing Taskforce, HPG invited the group to conduct a survey of their employees as pertaining to housing and their specific needs. The HPG created survey is available to local businesses. Please contact the EDC office if you would be interested in participating in this activity.
“We look forward to working with HPG Network to see catalyst developments in our communities that will be the first step towards fulfilling this market potential,” said Bradley.
